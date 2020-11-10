Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 893 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

