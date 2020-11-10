Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,900,000 after acquiring an additional 687,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

