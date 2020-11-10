Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.24 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 57,307 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 681,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 11.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,775,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6167 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

