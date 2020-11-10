Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $661,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.