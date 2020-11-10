Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $696,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $7,092,393. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

