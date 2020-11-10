Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 34,686 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 164.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $9,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

