Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of Plains GP worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 67.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 585,066 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $12,760,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $11,661,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

