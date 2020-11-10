Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AVA stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $162,753 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

