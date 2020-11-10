Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

