Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

