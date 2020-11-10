Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

