BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $26.36 on Friday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

