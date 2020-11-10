Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 19,000 electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 131.02% and a negative net margin of 1,120.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on electroCore in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

