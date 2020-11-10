Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,707 shares of company stock worth $13,731,921. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

