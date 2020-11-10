Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

