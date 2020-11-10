Bfsg LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,491,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of ED stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

