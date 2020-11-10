Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.