Bfsg LLC Invests $750,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,935 shares of company stock worth $46,557,238. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.77.

Shares of NOW opened at $496.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.