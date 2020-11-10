Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

