Bfsg LLC Purchases 8,415 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 138.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after buying an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

