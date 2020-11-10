Bfsg LLC Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $262.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

