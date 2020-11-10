Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 1,449 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day moving average is $379.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.