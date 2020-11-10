Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

Shares of DE opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.87. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.