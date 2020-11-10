BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMCH. Truist boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

