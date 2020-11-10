Boenning Scattergood Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Neutral

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

FCF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $974.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

