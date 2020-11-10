Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $173.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,880 shares of company stock worth $2,643,887. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $243,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

