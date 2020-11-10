Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.93. The company has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $393.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

