Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price at $4.05

Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGDPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

MGDPF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

