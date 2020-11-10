Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 2,315 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,296,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,533,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $166,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

