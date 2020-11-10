Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE T opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

