Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.