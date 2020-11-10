Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

