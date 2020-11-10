Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $161,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,237,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,319 shares of company stock worth $3,201,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

