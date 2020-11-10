CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

