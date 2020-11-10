Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Earnings Results

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million.
Shares of CDEV opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.59. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
