Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). Centogene posted earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

CNTG stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Centogene has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

