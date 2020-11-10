China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and distribution of a range of mechanical transmission equipment in the People's Republic of China. It offers wind gear transmission equipment; industrial gear transmission equipment for the metallurgy, construction materials, traffic, transportation, petrochemical, aerospace, and mining industries; and rail transportation gear equipment products.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.