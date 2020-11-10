China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.