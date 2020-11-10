ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.59. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

