Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of CHUY opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 2.09. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

