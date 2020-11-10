Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cimarex Energy has a payout ratio of 146.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

