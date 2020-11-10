Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 506,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 187,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 296,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

CSCO stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

