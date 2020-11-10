CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE:CIT opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

