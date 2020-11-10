Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

CLNE opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 128.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.0% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 50.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

