Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

CLFD stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

