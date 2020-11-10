CMC Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,822 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 439.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after buying an additional 249,870 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 456.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.84 and its 200-day moving average is $302.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.