Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CCLAY opened at $9.36 on Monday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.