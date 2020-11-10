Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

CMCSA opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

