Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Compugen has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $879.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compugen by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.