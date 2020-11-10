Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFMS. ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 202.05% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

